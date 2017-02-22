For the 10th Year, Penrose-St. Francis Hospital Named Among Top 50 Nationally

Penrose-St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs ranks among the best in the country for the 10th time in a row.

Consumer information site Healthgrades ranked the hospital among the fifty best in the country.

Dr. David Dull oversees clinical quality and medical staff performance at Penrose-St. Francis. He says receiving the award is validating and inspiring for the hospital.

"I think that this is a motivator for our staff to continue to push for the highest quality care and the best outcomes that are possible," Dull says.

Penrose St. Francis has made the list for ten years in a row. It's one of only six hospitals in the nation to do so. Others include Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH and the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, AZ.

Facilities are evaluated based on a set of common hospital procedures, and must perform well for six consecutive years to receive the award.