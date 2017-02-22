For the 10th Year, Penrose-St. Francis Hospital Named Among Top 50 Nationally

By 15 minutes ago
  • Penrose-St. Francis Hospital is located in Colorado Springs.
    Penrose-St. Francis Hospital is located in Colorado Springs.
    Penrose-St. Francis Courtesy of Chris Valentine

Penrose-St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs ranks among the best in the country for the 10th time in a row.

Consumer information site Healthgrades ranked the hospital among the fifty best in the country.

Dr. David Dull oversees clinical quality and medical staff performance at Penrose-St. Francis. He says receiving the award is validating and inspiring for the hospital.

"I think that this is a motivator for our staff to continue to push for the highest quality care and the best outcomes that are possible," Dull says.

Penrose St. Francis has made the list for ten years in a row. It's one of only six hospitals in the nation to do so.  Others include Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH and the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, AZ.

Facilities are evaluated based on a set of common hospital procedures, and must perform well for six consecutive years to receive the award.            

Tags: 
penrose-st. francis hospital
health
newsroom

Related Content

Rural Colorado's Opioid Connections Might Hold Clues To Better Treatment

By editor Jan 23, 2017

A doctor handed Melissa Morris her first opioid prescription when she was 20 years old. She'd had a cesarean section to deliver her daughter and was sent home with Percocet to relieve post-surgical pain. On an empty stomach, she took one pill and lay down on her bed.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'Oh, my God. Is this legal? How can this feel so good?' " Morris recalls.

Marijuana's Health Effects? Top Scientists Weigh In

By Jan 12, 2017

So far, more than half of all U.S. states have legalized marijuana for medical use, and eight (plus the District of Columbia) have legalized the drug for recreational use. Varieties of cannabis available today are more potent than ever and come in many forms, including oils and leaves that can be vaped, and lots of edibles, from brownies and cookies to candies — even cannabis gummy bears.

Just How Fit is the Pikes Peak Region, Really?

By Nov 20, 2016
Holly Pretsky / 91.5 KRCC

Colorado Springs now has the tagline "Olympic City USA," branding that suggests it's a haven for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The city has a reputation for being fit, but health indicators show that for many residents, that may not be the case.