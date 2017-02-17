The 11th Annual Blues Under the Bridge Festival

Jeff Bieri hosts your afternoon music mix and also the Blue Plate Special each weekday at noon. Here's Jeff's picks for top blues albums of 2014:



Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens - Cold World

Johnny Winter - Step Back

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers - the Devil You Know

Gary Clark Jr. - Live

Mr. Sipp the Mississippi Blues Child - It’s My Guitar

Clothesline Revival - Greatest Show on Mars

Mannish Boys - Wrapped Up and Ready

Robben Ford - a Day in Nashville

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Goin’ Home

John Hammond - Timeless