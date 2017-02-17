The 11th Annual Blues Under the Bridge Festival

The Blind Boys of Alabama
Credit Cameron Witting / Monterey International

Six time Grammy Award Winners The Blind Boys of Alabama will be headlining this year's Blues Under the Bridge Festival on Saturday July 29th!  Also, playing this years festival are rockabilly/blues group the Paladins, harp player Bob Corritore and guitarist Big Jon Atkinson, Erica Brown with the Movers and Shakers out of Denver, and local favorites the Sugar Sounds.   Tickets will be going on sale soon, and KRCC will be announcing pre-festival parties and concerts leading up the full day festival in the next couple of weeks....

