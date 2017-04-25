2017 Blues Under the Bridge Tickets on sale May 1st

On Saturday, July 29th, the 11th Annual Blues Under the Bridge Festival will feature 6 time Grammy Award Winners the Blind Boys of Alabama, the Paladins, Bob Corritore and Big Jon Atkinson, Erica Brown with Movers and Shakers, and Mike Clark and Sugarsounds. 

Pre-festival parties will include Jeremy Vasquez and the Survivors on Wednesday July 26th, the Paladins on Thursday July 27th, and Bob Corritore on Friday night the 28th of July.  Tickets go on sale Monday, May 1st.  KRCC member tickets will be available at the 91.5 KRCC Studios for $40, and general public tickets will be available at Ivywild Drygoods, and on line at Ticketfly.com.   There will be a limited number of VIP seats available for $91.50.

