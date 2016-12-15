91.5 KRCC Holiday Programming

Join us Christmas weekend for Holiday Specials on 91.5 KRCC.

This Christmas Eve at 4pm it's Hollywood Holiday - Lynne Warfel, host of Saturday Cinema, will take you on a one-hour musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished Christmas-themed movies, and add to your holiday cheer.

On Christmas Day from 11am to 1pm, celebrate with NPR's Tinsel Tales 1 & 2 - two hours of holiday humor, and warmth, with a host of festive voices. Continuing an NPR tradition, Tinsel Tales provides the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.