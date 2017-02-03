91.5 KRCC To Launch 5 Hours Of New Evening Music; Reintroduces ‘A Prairie Home Companion’

91.5 KRCC is excited to announce a new programming lineup. Beginning March 6, 91.5 KRCC debuts a new commitment to music with the launch of “91.5 KRCC Music.”

The schedule starts at 7 p.m. with “your friend and neighbor” Vicky Gregor. Gregor has been a longstanding presence at 91.5 KRCC with her morning music show, which moves to 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays.

“I am psyched to be able to kick off ‘91.5 KRCC Music’ with my new home in the evenings, Monday through Friday,” says Gregor, 91.5 KRCC music coordinator. “I have had the great privilege of starting off your mornings; now I will provide the soundtrack to your days’ end. I hope you’ll join me there!”

Volunteer DJs will be at the helm of “91.5 KRCC Music” from 10 p.m. to midnight with a consistent mix of music from the past and present, with a commitment to local music. Weekends also will see music and music programming from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday, including “The Blue Plate Special” Saturday nights at 7 p.m.

“Airing news in the morning, then music, then news, then music causes us to have an inconsistent identity and inability to truly serve two audiences,” says Tammy Terwelp, 91.5 KRCC general manager. “By condensing music to a consistent five-hour block each evening, it allows us to fully concentrate on both aspects of what makes 91.5 KRCC so special to the community – music and news,” she says.

Jeff Bieri, 91.5 KRCC program manager, says the new lineup will allow the station’s dedication to music to shine. “91.5 KRCC has discovered and curated music for decades, and we are committed to music in the years to come. I’m confident that we will be able to build on the music scene here in Southern Colorado, and that the interest and financial support of music lovers in our community will make that possible,” he says.

The new lineup reflects the changing needs of listeners. “A split-format like ours is no longer viable with today’s media-consumption style,” Terwelp says.

The weekend lineup is still being tweaked but the main change is the reintroduction of “A Prairie Home Companion” with new host Chris Thile, known for his work with the band The Punch Brothers and the acoustic trio Nickel Creek. “Chris Thile has injected a much needed contemporary musical component into the new “A Prairie Home Companion” show, and 91.5 KRCC listeners will once again be able to hear this iconic public radio show on Saturday evenings and Sundays on 91.5 KRCC,” says Bieri. The weekday morning news lineup will be announced soon.

91.5 KRCC plans on hosting, and being part of music events and performances around the region, once the station moves into its future home at 720 N. Tejon St.