91.5 KRCC Move Puts it Closer to Downtown

By 91.5 KRCC Staff 45 minutes ago

The new home of 91.5 KRCC
Credit Tammy Terwelp / 91.5 KRCC

New 91.5 KRCC Space Will Allow for Increased Community Events

91.5 KRCC is moving closer to the downtown Colorado Springs area, into a building with a community space that will allow for forums, music events, talk show tapings, NPR personality visits, interviews, community gatherings and more.

91.5 KRCC, which for nearly 66 years has been the public radio station for Colorado Springs and Southern Colorado, will move to its new location at 720 N. Tejon St. in the coming months. “We will be on downtown Colorado Springs’ ‘main street,’ connecting us clearly to the community and to Colorado College,” says Tammy Terwelp, 91.5 KRCC’s general manager. The station currently is located at 912 N. Weber St.

Since Terwelp arrived in October 2015, local programming has grown, and membership support and face-to-face special community engagement events have increased. The station has increased local news coverage in “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered,” and launched “Peak Curiosity,” a community-driven reporting project in which listeners submit questions about the region that will be turned into fascinating stories. Another popular show is “Air Check,” which features music reviews, exclusive in-studio performances and artist interviews by longtime 91.5 KRCC hosts Jeff Bieri and Vicky Gregor, and Jake Brownell.

“We have a strong relationship with our listeners and members, and we are building on that with plans we have been formulating,” Terwelp says.

Through rigorous reporting, impactful storytelling and thoughtful music curation, 91.5 KRCC serves those seeking knowledge and an authentic connection to Southern Colorado and the world at large. 91.5 KRCC’s broadcast area includes Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta, Buena Vista, Salida, Westcliffe, Gardner, Villa Grove, Trinidad and Raton, New Mexico.

Tags: 
Station News

Related Content

Download the Improved 91.5 KRCC App

By Nov 27, 2016

91.5 KRCC is committed to having all of our services available to you when you want them, where you want them.

  • Keep up to date with the news from NPR and our award-winning 91.5 KRCC newsroom.
  • Stream our 91.5 signal or 24/7 BBC World Service on KRCC2. 
  • Catch up with your favorite programs in "On Demand".
  • Be in the know about happenings at 91.5 KRCC in "Station News".
  • Quickly and easily connect with us on social media.

Have an iPhone? Get the 91.5 KRCC iPhone App
Have an Android device? Get the 91.5 KRCC Android App

New Streaming Addresses for KRCC and KRCC2

By Aug 18, 2016
Creative Commons

Our streaming provider, NPR Digital Services, is changing streaming companies so all of our stream addresses will be updated.

Our persistent player will look just a bit different too, but will operate the same way.

91.5 KRCC's Morning Edition Gets New Host

By 91.5 KRCC Sep 22, 2016
Jake Brownell / KRCC

Longtime 91.5 KRCC News Director, Andrea Chalfin, is taking over as host of the station's daily broadcast of Morning Edition, NPR's flagship news magazine program. She replaces Shawn Rosvold, who has hosted the show since February of 2014. 