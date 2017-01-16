91.5 KRCC Move Puts it Closer to Downtown

New 91.5 KRCC Space Will Allow for Increased Community Events

91.5 KRCC is moving closer to the downtown Colorado Springs area, into a building with a community space that will allow for forums, music events, talk show tapings, NPR personality visits, interviews, community gatherings and more.

91.5 KRCC, which for nearly 66 years has been the public radio station for Colorado Springs and Southern Colorado, will move to its new location at 720 N. Tejon St. in the coming months. “We will be on downtown Colorado Springs’ ‘main street,’ connecting us clearly to the community and to Colorado College,” says Tammy Terwelp, 91.5 KRCC’s general manager. The station currently is located at 912 N. Weber St.

Since Terwelp arrived in October 2015, local programming has grown, and membership support and face-to-face special community engagement events have increased. The station has increased local news coverage in “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered,” and launched “Peak Curiosity,” a community-driven reporting project in which listeners submit questions about the region that will be turned into fascinating stories. Another popular show is “Air Check,” which features music reviews, exclusive in-studio performances and artist interviews by longtime 91.5 KRCC hosts Jeff Bieri and Vicky Gregor, and Jake Brownell.

“We have a strong relationship with our listeners and members, and we are building on that with plans we have been formulating,” Terwelp says.

Through rigorous reporting, impactful storytelling and thoughtful music curation, 91.5 KRCC serves those seeking knowledge and an authentic connection to Southern Colorado and the world at large. 91.5 KRCC’s broadcast area includes Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta, Buena Vista, Salida, Westcliffe, Gardner, Villa Grove, Trinidad and Raton, New Mexico.