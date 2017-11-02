91.5 KRCC Presents The Blasters At The Black Sheep

Seminal rockabilly and R&B band, The Blasters, will be playing The Black Sheep on Thursday, November 16. Showtime is at 7:00 p.m. with local musician Chuck Snow opening.

Brothers Phil and Dave Alvin formed the group in 1978, recording 9 studio and live albums throughout their career. Their music has appeared in movies and television, with songs like "Long White Cadillac", So "Long Baby, Goodbye" and "Marie Marie" garnering success and covers by the likes of Dwight Yoakum and Shakin' Stevens. Born from the energy of the 1980's L.A. punk rock scene, The Blasters are known for their dynamic live shows and audience devotion.

Be listening to Vicky and the evening music mix from 7 to 10 p.m. next week for your chance to pick up a spot on the guest list!