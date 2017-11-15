91.5 KRCC Presents Wax Tailor At The Black Sheep

By Paulina Ukrainets 39 minutes ago

Wax Tailor's US Tour
Credit waxtailor.com

The French trip-hop act, Wax Tailor, will be playing at The Black Sheep on Saturday, November 25th. He will be joined on stage by singer Charlotte Savary and MC Mattis. Showtime is at 7:00p.m., with the North Carolina-based electronic-psychedelia musician, Dirty Art Club, performing as the opening act.

Born in 1975 in Vernon, France, Jean-Christophe Le Saoût first emerged as Wax Tailor in the French electronic scene in 2004 with his debut EP, Lost The Way. His most recent album, By Any Beats Necessary, was released in 2016 and features the likes of Tricky and Ghosftace Killah. He has also collaborated on songs with Aloe Blacc, Sharon Jones and Foreign Beggars. Wax Tailor is known for his sonically and visually engaging live performances, so be sure not to miss this one!

Tune into the Evening Music Mix this week for a chance to win a spot on the guest list! 

Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Music

Related Content

91.5 KRCC Presents The Blasters At The Black Sheep

By Nov 2, 2017
Gary Leonard

Seminal rockabilly and R&B band, The Blasters, will be playing The Black Sheep on Thursday, November 16.  Showtime is at 7:00 p.m. with local musician Chuck Snow opening.

Brothers Phil and Dave Alvin formed the group in 1978, recording 9 studio and live albums throughout their career. Their music has appeared in movies and television, with songs like "Long White Cadillac", So "Long Baby, Goodbye" and  "Marie Marie" garnering success and covers by the likes of Dwight Yoakum and Shakin' Stevens. Born from the energy of the 1980's L.A. punk rock scene, The Blasters are known for their dynamic live shows and audience devotion.