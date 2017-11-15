91.5 KRCC Presents Wax Tailor At The Black Sheep

The French trip-hop act, Wax Tailor, will be playing at The Black Sheep on Saturday, November 25th. He will be joined on stage by singer Charlotte Savary and MC Mattis. Showtime is at 7:00p.m., with the North Carolina-based electronic-psychedelia musician, Dirty Art Club, performing as the opening act.

Born in 1975 in Vernon, France, Jean-Christophe Le Saoût first emerged as Wax Tailor in the French electronic scene in 2004 with his debut EP, Lost The Way. His most recent album, By Any Beats Necessary, was released in 2016 and features the likes of Tricky and Ghosftace Killah. He has also collaborated on songs with Aloe Blacc, Sharon Jones and Foreign Beggars. Wax Tailor is known for his sonically and visually engaging live performances, so be sure not to miss this one!

