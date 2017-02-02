91.5 KRCC Reporting & News Ethics

91.5 KRCC is committed to objectiveness, truth and fairness in reporting. We currently follow and subscribe to the ethics policies laid forth by the following professional organizations:
Public Media Code of Integrity
Society of Professional Journalists
Public Radio News Directors Inc
If you would like to speak with someone regarding a report you heard, please contact 91.5 KRCC Managing Editor Andrea Chalfin at andrea[@]krccnews.org or 719-473-4801.
If you would like to contact NPR, please click here.