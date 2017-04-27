'In An Abundance Of Caution,' 3,000 Oil And Gas Wells Shut Down In Colorado

The largest oil and gas producer in Colorado has temporarily shut down 3,000 wells as an investigation into the explosion of a house where two people died continues.



“The investigation into the cause and origin of the April 17 explosion and fire is ongoing and a cause has not yet been determined,” the director of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, Matthew Lepore, said of the house in Firestone, Colo.

Brothers-in-law Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin died in the blast and Martinez's wife, Erin, was seriously burned.

An Anadarko Petroleum Corp. well was operating about 200 feet from the home in the small town about 30 miles north of Denver. "In an abundance of caution,” the company has halted production at 3,000 so-called vertical wells across northeast Colorado that churn 13,000 “net barrels of oil equivalent” per day, a statement from Anadarko said.

"The wells will remain shut in until the company's field personnel can conduct additional inspections and testing of the associated equipment, such as facilities and underground lines associated with each wellhead,” the statement added. “Particular focus is being placed on areas where housing and commercial developments are occurring in close proximity to existing infrastructure. The wells will not be restarted until each has undergone and passed these additional inspections.”

The well in question was drilled in 1993. Those being inspected are “of the same vintage,” the company stated, in a process that's estimated to take two to four weeks to complete.

Colorado has long been at the center of a debate on oil and gas drilling and its proximity to homes and schools.

Lepore said the commission is working with fire and local authorities at a news conference. He said there are “joint efforts to ensure the safety of neighboring residents and to fully understand what led to the tragedy.” The COGCC is “charged with fostering the responsible development of Colorado's oil and gas natural resources in a manner consistent with the protection of public health, safety, and welfare, including the environment and wildlife resources,” according to its website.

There are 54,000 active wells in Colorado.

