Arkansas Darter Not a Candidate for Threatened Species

By 52 minutes ago

The darter is about two inches long and lives in spring-fed streams.
Credit Colorado Parks and Wildlife / Courtesy Kyle Davidson

A small fish native to Colorado and surrounding states is no longer a candidate for the threatened species list. 

The US Fish and Wildlife service officially categorized the Arkansas darter as "not warranted" for federal listing as endangered after a 12-month study.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Paul Foutz says though the two-inch fish isn't on the federal list, the state will continue to keep its preservation in mind. He says water protection is especially important. 

"Fish obviously need water to survive," he says. "We've seen historically that those anthropogenic disturbances on the eastern plains have impacted the water in our streams."

Human-caused changes to water sources have historically threatened the Arkansas darter. Preservation efforts have included collaboration with private landowners and hatchery propagation.

In Colorado, the fish are found throughout the Lower Arkansas River Basin.

Tags: 
wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
US Fish & Wildlife
Arkansas River
fish
endangered species
newsroom

Related Content

Fish Recovery and its Economic Implications in the Big Thompson

By Maeve Conran Jan 4, 2017
Maeve Conran / Connecting the Drops

About three years ago, flood waters rushed down the Big Thompson River through Estes Park and eastward to Loveland, destroying whole stretches of the river channel and adjoining roads. That flood echoed a similar one 40 years ago that killed 144 people, destroyed countless homes and decimated the riverbed. Now, roads are being repaired and the eco-system is slowly recovering. That recovery is crucial for the economy of local communities.

Increased Traffic Puts a Strain on State Parks

By Nov 22, 2016
Miguel Vieira / FLICKR-Creative Commons

Colorado parks have seen an increase in traffic in recent years as the state population grows, and has scheduled several meetings to discuss the fiscal challenges that presents.