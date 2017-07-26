Big Jon Atkinson and Bob Corritore Pre-fest Party at the Gold Room

Big Jon Atkinson and Bob Corritore will take the stage at the Gold Room Friday night before Blues Under the Bridge on Saturday July 29th. It's another pre-festival event featuring the Chicago blues harp mastery of Bob Corritore, and Big Jon Atkinson - the next generation of blues guitar players. Big Jon and Bob will be at Blues Under the Bridge, but here's your chance to catch them in the intimate and beautiful setting of the Mining Exchange Gold Room.

The first 100 Blues Under the Bridge ticket holders get in FREE!