Big Jon Atkinson and Bob Corritore Pre-fest Party at the Gold Room

By 17 minutes ago

Big Jon Atkinson and Bob Corritore
Credit Gold Room

Big Jon Atkinson and Bob Corritore will take the stage at the Gold Room Friday night before Blues Under the Bridge on Saturday July 29th.   It's another pre-festival event featuring the Chicago blues harp mastery of Bob Corritore, and Big Jon Atkinson - the next generation of blues guitar players.   Big Jon and Bob will be at Blues Under the Bridge, but here's your chance to catch them in the intimate and beautiful setting of the Mining Exchange Gold Room.

The first 100 Blues Under the Bridge ticket holders get in FREE!

Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Music

Related Content

The Paladins Pre-fest Party at the Gold Room

By 28 minutes ago
Gold Room

Rockabilly band The Paladins will be on stage Thursday evening the 27th of July at the Mining Exchange Gold Room.  The band has recorded 9 studio albums and developed a reputation as one of the best live rockabilly bands in the country.  Get your dance on Thursday evening at the Gold Room, and then revisit the band Saturday 7/29 at Blues Under the Bridge.

The first 100 Blues Under the Bridge ticket holders admitted FREE!

Tune into 91.5 KRCC Music with Vicky to Win Dwight Yoakam Tickets

By Jul 19, 2017
Emily Joyce

Music Makes Life Better!

Tune into 91.5 KRCC Music next Monday through Thursday July 24th-27 during Vicky's show 7-10pm for your chance to win Dwight Yoakam tickets at the Pikes Peak Center.  

The first person to call the station when Vicky plays a Dwight Yoakam song between 7pm and 10pm will win a pair of tickets to the concert on August 2nd.  Four days, four songs, four pair of tickets - be listening! 

Blues Under the Bridge Pre-festival Shows

By 23 hours ago
paladins

Blues Under the Bridge gets underway Wednesday evening with Jeremy Vasquez and the Survivors at Ivywild. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are $10 at the venue - the first 25 Blues Under the Bridge ticket holders will get in free. 

The pre-fest parties move to the Gold Room on Thursday and Friday evenings, with the Paladins playing on the 27th, and Big Jon Atkinson and Bob Corritore playing on the 28th. Doors are at 7 and tickets are $10 at the venue - the first 100 Blues Under the Bridge ticket holders will get free admission Thursday and Friday evenings.

Get more information about Blues Under the Bridge and buy your tickets here!