BJ Estares And Route 61 will be priming the pump for Blues Under the Bridge Week with a dinner show at Whole Foods Cafe on Wednesday July 19th.

Following BJ Estares on Wednesday the 26th, Jeremy Vasquez and the Survivors will be playing Ivywild, the Paladins will play the Gold Room on Thursday the 27th, and Bob Corritore and Big Jon Atkinson will take over the Gold Room on Friday night July 28th. Pre-festival and full festival details are online at BluesUnderTheBridge.org.