Bluegrassing The Classics, Viva La DIY, Cold Heart Revival, Tomás Pagán Motta And More On Air Check

Air Check Episode 18

On this episode of Air Check, members of the band Woodshed Red serve up a bluegrass take on Pink Floyd and discuss their eclectic influences in the studio at 91.5 KRCC; Cold Heart Revival performs a few songs from their debut LP, Over The Water; representatives from Flux Capacitor and Pikes Peak Library District explain how a beloved DIY space found a new home in the local library; Tomás Pagán Motta shares his thoughts on songwriting, touring, and hearing his own music on the Netflix TV show, Flaked; and we share our favorite songs from the past month.

PART ONE: A FEW OF OUR FAVORITE SONGS

Natalie Tate - "You Are What You Can't"

Songhoy Blues - "Sahara"

Moses Sumney - "Doomed"

PART TWO: WOODSHED RED IN-STUDIO PERFORMANCE AND INTERVIEW

An interview and in-studio performance with Woodshed Red

Woodshed Red is a local group of musicians who’ve been playing together since 2013 and have built up quite a following with their unique brand of bluegrass - many of their songs are new interpretations of rock and roll classics.

In this segment, the band plays a couple of songs in the 91.5 KRCC Studios, and Jeff speaks with band members Rob Fulton, Deirdre McCarthy and Skye Lewis about their inspiration.

PART THREE: THE FLUX FINDS A HOME WITH THE PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT

A new home for Flux Capacitor

The Colorado Springs music scene got some big news last month in the form of an announcement about the beloved DIY music venue, Flux Capacitor. Through a new partnership with the Pikes Peak Library District, “the Flux” and others can now host concerts and events in the Knights of Columbus Hall, a historic building owned by PPLD west of the downtown library. Jake Brownell speaks with PPLD spokesman Sean Anglum, musician and Pikes Peak Arts Council Executive Director Kate Perdoni, and Flux Capacitor co-founder Bryan Ostrow about the project.

Read more about the partnership here.

PART FOUR: COLD HEART REVIVAL IN-STUDIO PERFORMANCE AND INTERVIEW

Cold Heart Revival in-studio at 91.5 KRCC

Some of the members of the band Cold Heart Revival have moved out of state, but 91.5 KRCC's Music Director Vicky Gregor managed to wrangle them into the studios for a performance and interview.

Their debut album is called, Over the Water, and is available as a digital release on streaming platforms such as iTunes Music and Spotify.

PART FIVE: TOMÁS PAGÁN MOTTA

An interview with Tomás Pagán Motta

On Friday, August 11, 91.5 KRCC music hosts a free concert with Desi Garcia and Inaiah Lujan of in/PLANES, and Tomás Pagán Motta. In this segment, Vicky speaks with Pagán Motta in advance of his upcoming visit.