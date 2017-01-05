Broadmoor Land Exchange Opponents Appeal Ruling in Strawberry Fields Case

  • The meadow at Strawberry Hill, AKA Strawberry Fields.
    Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Opponents of a controversial land exchange are appealing a judge's decision to dismiss their lawsuit seeking to stop the transfer of a parcel of public land known as Strawberry Fields to the Broadmoor Hotel. The appeal was filed Thursday afternoon.

Last month, El Paso County District Judge Michael McHenry sided with the city of Colorado Springs and the Broadmoor in their motion to dismiss a suit against the deal. McHenry rejected arguments from opposition group Save Cheyenne that the city lacks the legal authority to trade Strawberry Fields.

Save Cheyenne President Richard Skorman says he hopes the state appeals court will have a different perspective.

"It would be great to get this out of Colorado Springs so that we have the ability to really understand these issues in a broader context," says Skorman. "We think this has statewide impact."

As opponents continue their legal challenge against the land exchange, the city of Colorado Springs says the deal was "officially completed" in the last week of December. 

Disclaimer: Richard Skorman is the owner of Poor Richards, a 91.5 KRCC underwriter. 

