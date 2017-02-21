Capitol Conversation: Five Weeks In, Transportation Funding Debate Continues

By 1 hour ago
  • 91.5 KRCC

Colorado is roughly a third of the way through the four-month long legislative session. John Frank, a reporter for The Denver Post, and Peter Marcus with ColoradoPolitics.com sat down with statehouse reporter Bente Birkeland to take stock of the big issues this session.

Here are highlights from our conversation:           

On some of the controversial measures that have been defeated:

Frank: A lot of these bills are pretty interesting and do have their own constituencies...For instance we had the national popular vote bill which had a new momentum after the 2016 election of course, when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the White House. We saw other bills that dealt with immigration. We're seeing a lot of things tie into the national political mood right now.

On how the Republicans and Democrats are handling talks on transportation funding:

Marcus: Senate Republicans have kind of been the adults in the room when it comes to the transportation funding issues. In the House we kind of saw it go sideways. We saw Crisanta Duran elevate the conversation by connecting transportation funding to education. We saw House Republicans respond with a very strong statement saying it seems like Democrats have given up.

On whether time is running out for a significant transportation fix:

Frank: It's often the case in the 120-day legislative session, of which we're a third through, that these issues come to fruition at the very end. But they have to start making progress, and it has gotten so tough, particularly on the negotiations on transportation that the Governor put a kind of arbitrary deadline on there saying, 'do something by the end of March, or else.'

Capitol Coverage is a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

Tags: 
Transportation
2017 Colorado Legislative Session
Colorado legislature
Capitol Coverage
Capitol Conversation
newsroom

Related Content

Front Range Rail Study Passes First Legislative Hurdle

By Feb 14, 2017
John Suthers State of the City 2016 / Colorado Springs

UPDATE: 2/16/17. The Senate Finance committee passed SB-153 on a 4-1 vote. The bill now heads to the full Senate.

Original post 2/14/17:

A proposal to study whether it's viable to create passenger rail from southern Colorado to Fort Collins has cleared its first hurdle at the state legislature.

Southwest Chief Commission Sets Sights on Front Range Rail

By Jan 26, 2017
Steve Wilson / Flickr - Creative Commons

This post has been updated, first on Sat 1/28/17 to expand the story.  Last updated Thursday 2/2/17 to reflect that the bill has been introduced at the statehouse.
 

The state's Southwest Chief Commission, which has been working since 2014 to find ways to preserve and expand a long-distance Amtrak route that runs through southern Colorado, is setting its sights on passenger rail along the Interstate 25 corridor and Colorado's Front Range. 

Colorado Newspaper Battle Could Define What’s ‘Fake News’ And What’s Not

By Feb 18, 2017
COLORADO SENATE REPUBLICANS

A Colorado newspaper is fighting claims that it peddles fake news stories. The publisher of Grand Junction's Daily Sentinel is accusing a state lawmaker of defamation and threatening a lawsuit. If filed, legal experts said it would be the first of its kind, potentially setting a legal definition for what is considered fake news and what is not.

Capitol Conversation: On the State's Healthcare Exchange

By Feb 13, 2017
91.5 KRCC

A proposal to repeal Colorado's healthcare exchange and move to the federal program has prompted a lot of debate at the State Capitol. It has also set off a larger fight about the future of the Affordable Care Act.