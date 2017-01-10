Census Data Shows Colorado's Continued Growth

By 3 minutes ago
  • Colorado's population growth rate is coupled with job growth.
    Colorado's population growth rate is coupled with job growth.
    Daniel Hoherd / FLICKR (Creative Commons)

New US Census Bureau data shows Colorado's population continues to grow steadily. 

Colorado had the seventh fastest growth rate in the nation from 2015 to 2016, according to the data. That's mostly due to migration into the state rather than gross birth rate. Most of the fastest growing states were in the west.

Elizabeth Garner is Colorado's state demographer. She says the growth rate is steady compared to population booms in the 90's, but the state is still experiencing growth pains. 

"Roads and bridges are not keeping pace with what we've seen in terms of the population, and you feel it," she says. "This is all about planning."

Garner says the states with the most population growth, including Colorado, also have the highest job growth.

Colorado's population has increased by more than half a million since 2010. It's now the 21st most populous state in the nation.

County by county data is expected in March. 

Tags: 
population
census
Colorado
jobs
infrastructure
newsroom

Related Content

Long Considered Young And Active, Coloradans Are Starting To Show Their Age

By Sep 6, 2016

Eighty-four-year-old Joyce Reiche has a two-bedroom home close to downtown Eagle, Colorado, on the Western Slope. Like many, she's trying to plan for the next phase of life.

"The things I used to like to do I can't do any more, like hike, cross-country ski, go up to the mountains, and do things like that," Reiche said. "I mainly stay home, but I'm content at home."

Colorado's population is not only growing, it's also getting older. Many of the state's counties are poised to see huge increases in the number of people over the age of 65 in the next 25 years.

This Changing Colorado: The Centennial State Confronts a Population Boom

By Dec 14, 2015
Andrea Chalfin

"Colorful Colorado" may one day be referred to as "Crowded Colorado" given the number of people expected to move to the Centennial State by 2040. All that growth will take a toll on the state's infrastructure as well as water and other natural resources.