Cheyenne Mountain State Park Reopens After Wind Storm

Cheyenne Mountain State Park reopened on Thursday after high winds earlier this week forced its closure.

The park sustained damages during the windstorm, including downed trees and signs as well as broken windows. Passengers of a turned-over RV also incurred minor injuries.

However, Senior Park Ranger Darcy Mount says the closure wasn't due to damages within park, but to downed power lines blocking the entrance.

"Had those power lines not been down, we would've been open probably the next day," she said.

Mount says this was the first time the park has ever closed. She says all trails are open and that hikers should report any potential hazards at the park's visitor center.

Park officials are still assessing the costs of damages.