Colo. Publishes Best Practices Manual for Designing Main Streets

By 2 hours ago
  • Downtown Trinidad, Colorado. (2014 file photo)
    Downtown Trinidad, Colorado. (2014 file photo)
    Maggie Spencer / KRCC

A new state resource is geared toward helping communities with main street planning.  Colorado Downtown Streets is a book that has tips and guidelines for designing a safe and unique main street.

Amy Ford is a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Transportation, which helped put the resource together. She says the book is geared toward community members, planners, and engineers to help them understand what a good main street might look like.

"We recognize that it's not just about moving traffic through," says Ford.  "It's also about how do people live and shop, and move in that street, and how does it really facilitate this incredible downtown?"

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs as well as the state Department of Health and Environment also helped produce the book, which has tips on everything from design to signage.

The resource is available online here.

