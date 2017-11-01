Colorado Springs Indie Group Cocordion Talks 'Expectations' On Air Check

By 8 minutes ago

Cocordion - Expectations
Credit Cymon Padilla

Cocordion is a Colorado Springs-based, 3-piece indie experimental outfit made up of brothers Mitch and Mason Macura, and Thom Spano. We first discovered the band last year following their incredible release, COS (Home= Audio), and have been following them ever since. Their new album, Expectations, was released on October 28.

The band recently recorded in an intimate live performance at Right Heel Studios here in Colorado Springs, and Right Heel was kind enough to share a couple songs from that performance for our latest episode of Air Check. In the player above, hear Cocordion performing their songs,"OurRound About" and "Faye Greener," as well as a conversation between the band and Vicky Gregor.

To hear the most recent episode of Air Check, click here.

 

