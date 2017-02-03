Colorado Springs LGBT Theater Festival Accepting Submissions

A Colorado Springs theater company is seeking submissions for its second annual theater festival featuring lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues.

The Funky Little Theater Company's Spectrum Festival calls for ten minute plays that explore LGBT themes and characters. The company will produce several of the best submissions during the festival in early March.

The theater's artistic director Chris Medina says he hasn't noticed a change in the flavor of the submissions after last summer's shootings at a nightclub in Orlando. He says the submissions tell stories about relationships, acceptance, and coming of age, among other things.

"It's supposed to be about life and I think in a weird way, that kind of celebrates those that we lost too," Medina says.

He says last year, the festival had over 250 submissions from all over the world. This year, the top ten playwrights will be invited to submit a full-length play.