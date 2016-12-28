Colorado's House Minority Leader Previews 2017 Session

By 45 minutes ago
  • Republican Patrick Neville, Colorado's House Minority Leader for 2017
    Republican Patrick Neville, Colorado's House Minority Leader for 2017
    Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Republican Patrick Neville is only serving his second term in office, but he recently rose to the highest position in his caucus--House Minority Leader. Neville's selection comes as a surprise; Rep. Polly Lawrence, who has served in the legislature since 2012, was considered the heir apparent.

Here are his thoughts on the upcoming session and his new role.

1. Why he wanted to be in leadership:

Neville: I think we need to be bold as Republicans, and show the people who really are, and that's really to be champions of the people. Our goal is to empower people. Right now I think we're in a state where the government has really gotten too large, and it's gotten into every aspect of people's lives, and we really want to pull that back so people are making decisions for themselves.

2. On what makes a successful session:

Neville: A lot of people will judge it, look at how many bills were passed. I think we should look at the quality of the different bills. Simply passing a bill even if it has great intentions doesn't necessarily mean it's a great bill. It might have unintended consequences.

3. How he hopes to lead house Republicans:

Neville: We can't just simply say over and over that we're not the other side of the aisle. We have to show what we stand for and how we're going to be better for the citizens of Colorado.

Capitol Coverage is a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

Tags: 
2017 Colorado Legislative Session
Patrick Neville
Interview
Capitol Coverage
newsroom

Related Content

Colorado's New Speaker Of The House Talks Priorities For The 2017 Session

By Dec 27, 2016
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Democratic Representative Crisanta Duran will serve as the top lawmaker in the state House of Representatives next session, leading the 65-member chamber as speaker of the house. She will also be the first Latina to serve in that role in state history.

Colorado's State Lawmakers Hopeful For Next Legislative Session

By Nov 15, 2016

Nationally, the election of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president has many wondering about what comes next. In Colorado, the balance of power remains the same. State lawmakers are moving forward with their November calendar - mapping out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session - while trying to figure out what the new congress and administration will mean for state policies.

Three Things To Know About The 2017 Legislative Session

By Bente Birkeland Nov 15, 2016

Colorado’s lawmakers have selected their leaders for the 2017 legislative session, which begins in January. While the presidential race was marked by deep political divisions, Republicans and Democrats in Colorado are optimistic about working together.

Bente Birkeland sat down to talk shop with two other capitol reporters - Ed Sealover of the Denver Business Journal and Peter Marcus of The Durango Herald.

Traffic, Taxes And Tech: 3 Takeaways From CDOT's Executive Director

By Dec 21, 2016
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

With increasing populations and out-of-state travelers, there are more drivers on Colorado's roads than ever before. Shailen Bhatt, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, shared some important takeaways on the new reality for Colorado motorists unless more money is found to fix roads and bridges, and build new road projects.