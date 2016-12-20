Commissioner Sallie Clark Delivers "State of the Region" Address

El Paso County Commissioner Sallie Clark called the state of the region strong and poised for continued growth and prosperity. The remarks came during an address in front of business and civic leaders.

Clark spoke about the region's recovery from the 2008 recession, and its trajectory from negative media headlines to best-of lists.

She focused on transportation in the county, lauding projects such as the Cimarron and I-25 interchange and the Baptist Road interchange. Clark also called for solutions to the I-25 bottleneck between Monument and Castle Rock.

"Recently, the county commissioners unanimously sent a letter to the governor and state lawmakers and the Douglas County commissioners urging their support of this critical project," she said.

Clark's decade-long tenure on the Board of County Commissioners will come to a close next month, when the new board is sworn in.