CSFD Reminds Colorado Springs Residents to Keep Up Fire Mitigation

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is encouraging residents to keep up with wildfire mitigation as officials raise city's fire danger level to moderate.

The change comes after an increase in grass fires in El Paso County, which officials attribute to a lack of precipitation.

Fire Department spokesman Steve Wilch says it's not uncommon to have moderate fire danger this time of year.

"Here in Colorado we don’t have one time of year that’s a fire season, we have fire season all year round," he says.

Wilch says he wants city residents to be aware of the danger level and to make sure all flammable fuels, like pine needles and shrubs, are at least 30 feet away from homes. Free fire consultations are also available for residents in the city's wildland urban interface (WUI).

Those within the WUI can see their property's wildfire risk through this website.