Denver City Council Strikes Deal To Help Artists With Housing

Originally published on July 21, 2017 12:51 pm
This week, the Denver City Council approved a new program meant to help artists in the city remain in their homes while simultaneously tackling the challenges of buildings that are potentially unsafe and not up to code.
The measure comes after months of tension, following the closure of two artists spaces in Denver and the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland last December. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with musician and community organizer Bree Davies (@CocoDavies) about the deal.
