El Paso County And Pueblo County Election Results: LIVE UPDATES

It’s election day, and across Colorado voters are weighing in on everything from tax increases to school board and mayoral races.

Issues on the ballot in El Paso County include a countywide TABOR retention measure, a tax increase in Manitou Springs to fund a new police and fire training facility, and a new fee in Colorado Springs to pay for stormwater projects.

In Pueblo County, voters are considering a sales and use tax increase to fund a new county detention center, residents of the city of Pueblo are voting on whether to adopt a "strong mayor" form of government, and several city council seats are in play.

Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight, and first updates are expected shortly thereafter. Ballot drop off locations and additional election information available here. We will be updating with unofficial results for a selection of the highest-profile ballot questions and races as they come in.

Full El Paso County results will be available here, Pueblo County here.

EL PASO COUNTY

ISSUES AND QUESTIONS

El Paso County - 1A: TABOR retention to the tune of $14,548,000 to be spent on infrastructure, including I-25 corridor local share, disaster recovery projects, and parks, trails and open space projects.

YES

NO

City of Colorado Springs - 2A: Creates a new stormwater fee -- $5/month for residential properties and $30/month per acre (up to 5 acres) for non-residential properties -- to fund stormwater projects in Colorado Springs.

YES

NO

City of Manitou Springs - 2B: Increases taxes up to $400,000 per year to fund a new municipal training and emergency operations center for the police and fire departments.

YES

NO

City of Manitou Springs - 2C: Gives the City of Manitou Springs legal authority to provide high-speed internet, telecommunications, and cable television services to residents.

YES

NO



MUNICPAL RACES

City of Manitou Springs - Mayor: Incumbent Nicole Nicoletta running against retired lawyer and former city attorney Ken Jaray.

NICOLE NICOLETTA

KEN JARAY



OTHER POLITICAL SUBDIVISION ISSUES

Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority - 5B: Adds I-25 roadway improvements to the list of projects toward which PPRTA tax funds can go.

YES

NO



SCHOOLS

Colorado Springs School District 11 - 3E: Raises taxes by $42,000,000 annually to fund staff and teacher salaries, building maintenance and renovations, additional school nurses, psychologists, and social workers, and other needs.

YES

NO

PUEBLO COUNTY

ISSUES AND QUESTIONS

Pueblo County - 1A: Raises sales and use tax by .45% ($10,589,460 annually) to fund a new county detention center.

YES

NO

City of Pueblo - 2A: Changes the city government structure from a Council-Manager form to a Mayor-Council (AKA "strong mayor") form.

YES

NO

City of Pueblo - 2B: Increases sales and use tax by .20% for five years to fund police personnel and operating needs.

YES

NO

City of Pueblo - Issue 300: Creates a ten year, .25% sales and use tax to fund "community-based programs to reduce overall violence and crime in Pueblo."

YES

NO



CITY OF PUEBLO - MUNICIPAL RACES

City Council Member - At Large: 4-year term expiring December 31, 2021. (Two winners)

DENNIS FLORES

CHARLOTTE PEREZ

JOSEPH A. LATINO

JASON MUNOZ

MARK ALIFF

IESHIA M. JIRON

KEVIN COVER

City Council Member - District 1: 4-year term expiring December 31, 2021. (One winner)

MICHAEL STAPLETON

BOB SCHILLING

TOMMY FARRELL

City Council Member - District 3: 4-year term expiring December 31, 2021. (One Winner)