El Paso County And Pueblo County Election Results: LIVE UPDATES

It’s election day, and across Colorado voters are weighing in on everything from tax increases to school board and mayoral races.
Issues on the ballot in El Paso County include a countywide TABOR retention measure, a tax increase in Manitou Springs to fund a new police and fire training facility, and a new fee in Colorado Springs to pay for stormwater projects.
In Pueblo County, voters are considering a sales and use tax increase to fund a new county detention center, residents of the city of Pueblo are voting on whether to adopt a "strong mayor" form of government, and several city council seats are in play.
Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight, and first updates are expected shortly thereafter. Ballot drop off locations and additional election information available here. We will be updating with unofficial results for a selection of the highest-profile ballot questions and races as they come in.
Full El Paso County results will be available here, Pueblo County here.
RESULTS - AWAITING FIRST UPDATE
EL PASO COUNTY
ISSUES AND QUESTIONS
El Paso County - 1A: TABOR retention to the tune of $14,548,000 to be spent on infrastructure, including I-25 corridor local share, disaster recovery projects, and parks, trails and open space projects.
- YES
- NO
City of Colorado Springs - 2A: Creates a new stormwater fee -- $5/month for residential properties and $30/month per acre (up to 5 acres) for non-residential properties -- to fund stormwater projects in Colorado Springs.
- YES
- NO
City of Manitou Springs - 2B: Increases taxes up to $400,000 per year to fund a new municipal training and emergency operations center for the police and fire departments.
- YES
- NO
City of Manitou Springs - 2C: Gives the City of Manitou Springs legal authority to provide high-speed internet, telecommunications, and cable television services to residents.
- YES
- NO
MUNICPAL RACES
City of Manitou Springs - Mayor: Incumbent Nicole Nicoletta running against retired lawyer and former city attorney Ken Jaray.
- NICOLE NICOLETTA
- KEN JARAY
OTHER POLITICAL SUBDIVISION ISSUES
Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority - 5B: Adds I-25 roadway improvements to the list of projects toward which PPRTA tax funds can go.
- YES
- NO
SCHOOLS
Colorado Springs School District 11 - 3E: Raises taxes by $42,000,000 annually to fund staff and teacher salaries, building maintenance and renovations, additional school nurses, psychologists, and social workers, and other needs.
- YES
- NO
PUEBLO COUNTY
ISSUES AND QUESTIONS
Pueblo County - 1A: Raises sales and use tax by .45% ($10,589,460 annually) to fund a new county detention center.
- YES
- NO
City of Pueblo - 2A: Changes the city government structure from a Council-Manager form to a Mayor-Council (AKA "strong mayor") form.
- YES
- NO
City of Pueblo - 2B: Increases sales and use tax by .20% for five years to fund police personnel and operating needs.
- YES
- NO
City of Pueblo - Issue 300: Creates a ten year, .25% sales and use tax to fund "community-based programs to reduce overall violence and crime in Pueblo."
- YES
- NO
CITY OF PUEBLO - MUNICIPAL RACES
City Council Member - At Large: 4-year term expiring December 31, 2021. (Two winners)
- DENNIS FLORES
- CHARLOTTE PEREZ
- JOSEPH A. LATINO
- JASON MUNOZ
- MARK ALIFF
- IESHIA M. JIRON
- KEVIN COVER
City Council Member - District 1: 4-year term expiring December 31, 2021. (One winner)
- MICHAEL STAPLETON
- BOB SCHILLING
- TOMMY FARRELL
City Council Member - District 3: 4-year term expiring December 31, 2021. (One Winner)
- ED BROWN
- JOSHUA BRUNS