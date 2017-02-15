Every Chord Tells A Story: An Interview With Ryan Flores

By 1 hour ago
  • Ryan Flores
    Ryan Flores
    heartshapedmusic.org

Ryan Flores, known for his solo classical guitar, didn't actually play one until he was 21 years old. His first guitar was a large, hundred dollar "thick-neck guitar" which was not only difficult to play but "showed all my mistakes," he says. 

Today, Flores is nearly-flawless and captivates audiences in Colorado Springs with his narrative sensibility. He commands the stage and turns every chord into a story, alone or with various ensembles such as Leopard and the Vine or Moonhoney.  

"As a writer I want to make every character nuanced and rounded, and so the chords are the same way. These are the painter's palate," Flores says. 

"We are informed by our heritage to some degree or another," says Flores.

Being a full-time musician and artist is, in a word, "a hustle," Flores says, and he enjoys playing different styles for gigs at wine bars, restaurants, weddings, and small venues. "It's not glamorous. I always tell people about 80 percent of what I do is loading and unloading my car, or rolling cables or re-stringing my guitars," he says.

Flores has other people book for him now because he doesn't like selling himself, favoring the process of creating what is authentically him: a mixture of Eastern European and Latino, "Czex-Mex" guitar.  

"We are informed by our heritage to some degree or another," Flores says. 

Listen to the full interview above from this month's episode of Air Check to hear Ryan Flores talk performing, multi-tasking, and making things. For more words, music, and design by Flores visit Heart Shaped Records

Thanks to Hannah Fleming for help with this story. 

Tags: 
Air Check
91.5 KRCC Local Stories
music
Colorado Springs local music
Colorado Springs

Related Content

David Bromberg, Ryan Flores, and the First Red Rocks Performance on Air Check

By , & Feb 3, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

On this episode of Air Check, multi-talented local musician Ryan Flores reflects on his life as a working artist; author LeAnna DeAngelo tells the story of the first performance at Red Rocks; the legendary David Bromberg drops by to play a few tunes; and our very own Vicky Gregor takes a trip down memory lane with a jar of ticket stubs dating all the way back to the mid-80s.

"Everywhere Is Where I Belong" - Bassist C.J. Boyd's Never-Ending Tour

By Oct 12, 2016
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

C.J. Boyd is a man on the move.

For the last eight years, the bassist has been on permanent tour--living out of an old ambulance converted to run on veggie oil, playing night after night in coffee shops, bars, art spaces, punk houses, and just about every other imaginable venue. And that's just how he likes it.

Eros and the Eschaton Talk New Album and Working with Bar/None Records

By Aug 19, 2016
Bar/None Records

Local band Eros and the Eschaton are doing big things in the Colorado Springs music scene. Their brand of shoegazy indie rock has impressed fans, record label execs, and music writers around the country, and they've achieved a degree of critical and commercial success rarely seen by bands in the Pikes Peak Region. 