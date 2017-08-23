Explore Our Favorite Southern Colorado Music Through A New 91.5 KRCC Spotify Playlist

By 1 hour ago
  • A screenshot of the playlist, "91.5 KRCC's Favorite Southern Colorado Releases"
    A screenshot of the playlist, "91.5 KRCC's Favorite Southern Colorado Releases"

Here at 91.5 KRCC, we're committed to showcasing the best music Southern Colorado has to offer on our nightly music mix and through interviews, reviews, and in-studio performances on our show, Air Check.

Now, we're offering one more way to keep track of all the great music being made in Southern Colorado: a regularly updated Spotify playlist that you can listen to anytime. 

The playlist is by no means comprehensive - but it's a starting point for anyone looking to expand their musical horizons and discover some great music (in a wide range of genres) being made in their own backyard. Also, we've included a few honorable mention artists who don't currently live in Southern Colorado, but whose roots extend back to the region. 

If you find a band or artist you like, take a look back through the archives of Air Check. There's a good chance we've interviewed them or talked about their music on the show!

Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Music
Local Music

Related Content

In-Studio At 91.5 KRCC: Cold Heart Revival Plays A Few Songs From Debut LP, 'Over The Water'

By & 1 hour ago
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Cold Heart Revival began with a fateful encounter at an open mic night in Colorado Springs. 

"I'm originally from New Jersey, and my job had moved me out to the Springs," says guitarist and lead vocalist Stephen Masi. "I'm really bad at meeting people so I was like, 'I'm just gonna play a bunch of open mics and try to connect with some folks.'"

100 Words a Minute: An Interview with Stoney Bertz

By Jun 6, 2016

Stoney Bertz has been making waves in the Colorado Springs music scene since 2011, when she released her first album Fades and Green Stuff on SoundCloud. She’s been on an upward trajectory ever since, creating a steady stream of excellent records and earning a reputation for her sharp lyricism and infectious flow. In 2015 she won Best Solo Hip-Hop Artist at the Colorado Springs Indy Music Awards.

Eros and the Eschaton Talk New Album and Working with Bar/None Records

By Aug 19, 2016
Bar/None Records

Local band Eros and the Eschaton are doing big things in the Colorado Springs music scene. Their brand of shoegazy indie rock has impressed fans, record label execs, and music writers around the country, and they've achieved a degree of critical and commercial success rarely seen by bands in the Pikes Peak Region. 