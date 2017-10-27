Friday Newscast, 10/27/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Friday, October 27, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- The Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation is stepping down. During his two-and-a-half year tenure, Shailen Bhatt advocated for more funding for transportation, lamenting what he called a "lack of courage" by some in Colorado...
- Pikes Peak Cog Railway officials say the popular tourist attraction in Colorado Springs will close for the winter for the first time in a decade for maintenance needs. The nearly 9-mile railroad opened in 1891 and began operating year-round in 2007, causing some maintenance to fall behind schedule. General Manager Spencer Wren says the handful of customers who had already purchased their tickets will be refunded. The attraction will be reopened in late April or early May.
- Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman today alerted Colorado consumers to be on the lookout for any telephone calls offering tech support from the Colorado State Government. Coffman says the calls are a scam as state government is not in the business of selling tech support to the public. If you have been victimized by a tech support or other scam, or wish to report suspicious activity, you can file a report online at: http://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov/about-consumer-protection/report-fraud