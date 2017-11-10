Friday Newscast, 11/10/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Friday, November 10, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Colorado’s Speaker of the House is calling on Democratic Representative Steve Lebsock to resign after allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment. As Bente Birkeland reports, his committee chairmanship has temporarily been removed...
- Authorities say two men are dead after being found with gunshot wounds near a suspected illegal marijuana growing operation on Colorado's Eastern Plains. The Elbert County Sheriff's Office said the men were found at a home in a rural area west of the town of Simla, about 50 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, yesterday morning.