Friday Newscast, 11/10/17, 7:04am

This weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival in Colorado Springs. It’s the longest continuously-running women’s film fest in North America. Linda Broker directs the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film institute, which puts on the event. She says the festival remains committed to the mission that inspired its founders 30 years ago.

Broker: They were motivated to bring films to Colorado Springs that reflected the voices of women, and that exposed the community to different ways of thinking and being.

This year’s festival features profiles of influential figures like Dolores Huerta and Jane Goodall, and documentaries on subjects ranging from refugees to space exploration. Films will be screening at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and venues across Colorado College. Full disclosure: the festival is an underwriter of 91.5 KRCC, and Colorado College is the station’s licensee.