Friday Newscast, 11/17/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Friday, November 17, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- New claims of sexual harassment have been brought up at the state capitol involving Republican Senators Randy Baumgardner and Jack Tate. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- A Colorado judge says defendants who've been held in jail because they can't pay a $55 county fee for pre-trial services must be released if they have been granted a personal recognizance bond. El Paso County judge William Bain signed the order Wednesday about a week after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 26-year-old Jasmine Still, who spent 27 days in jail after a judge approved her release on such a bond. A personal recognizance bond serves as a written promise to appear in court. The fee helps provide pre-trial supervision. The ACLU plans to continue its fight to win damages for Still.