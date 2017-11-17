Friday Newscast, 11/17/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Friday, November 17, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- New claims of sexual harassment have been brought up at the state capitol involving Republican Senators Randy Baumgardner and Jack Tate. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- A judge says defendants in El Paso County who have been held in jail because they can't afford a $55 fee for pre-trial services must be released if they've been granted a personal recognizance bond. The order comes about a week after the ACLU filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a client who spent 27 days in jail after a judge approved her release on such a bond. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the county is looking at ways to overhaul the pretrial services program, including the possibility of allowing defendants to pay the fee at the end of their cases.