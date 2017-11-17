Friday Newscast, 11/17/17, 8:04 a.m.

Newscast for Friday, November 17, 2017, 8:04 a.m.:
- New claims of sexual harassment have been brought up at the state capitol involving Republican Senators Randy Baumgardner and Jack Tate. The allegations come after work from our state capitol reporter last week led to formal complaints being filed against a Democratic lawmaker in the house. Both Baumgardner and Tate strongly deny any wrongdoing.
- A judge says defendants who've been held in El Paso County jail because they can't pay a fee for pre-trial services must be released if they have been granted bond. The order comes about a week after the ACLU filed a federal lawsuit.
- Colorado will soon be home to a test facility for an experimental new high-speed transportation system. 91.5 KRCC's Jake Brownell has more...