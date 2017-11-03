Friday Newscast, 11/3/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Friday, November 3, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- President Trump recently declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency. And as 91.5 KRCC’s Bente Birkeland reports – Colorado lawmakers are poised to take more action on the topic than ever before…
- The Colorado Department of Human Services has stripped a Pueblo mental health and substance abuse treatment center of its license after investigating a series of reported complaints. The Department closed El Pueblo, an adolescent treatment facility in September while it investigated complaints of abuse, lack of supervision and underfeeding of children. The children have since been relocated. The state reached a settlement with the center Oct. 31 in which El Pueblo denied the allegations, but did not challenge the state's decision. The Department says El Pueblo will not be allowed to operate in Colorado again.