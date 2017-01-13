Friday Newscast, 1/13/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, January 13, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Two children hospitalized in Colorado Springs after being hit by a car on their way to school yesterday are expected to recover, according to police. A car trying to make a right turn at an intersection ran over four students. All were taken to the hospital, two were admitted.
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park has reopened after high winds earlier this week forced its closure. 91.5 KRCC's Dana Cronin reports...
- Air Force Academy cadets are preparing to march in next week's Presidential inaugural parade. Cadet 1st Class Sara Fishbein will lead 83 cadets on the 1.7 mile route from the Capitol to the White House, and will salute the new Commander in Chief, Donald Trump, as the cadets pass the stand. The Academy says cadets have marched in every inaugural parade since 1957's ceremony for President Dwight Eisenhower.