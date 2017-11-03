Friday Newscast, 11/3/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Friday, November 3, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- President Trump recently declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency. And as 91.5 KRCC’s Bente Birkeland reports – Colorado lawmakers are poised to take more action on the topic than ever before...
- Republicans in El Paso County have returned more than twice as many ballots as Democrats so far in this year's election. The County reports it’s received more than 74 thousand total ballots as of yesterday morning. That's roughly 16 percent of all registered voters. Nearly half of those came from registered republicans, a quarter from unaffiliated voters, and 22 percent from democrats. Ballots are due Tuesday.