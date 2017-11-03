Friday Newscast, 11/3/17, 8:04 a.m.

Newscast for Friday, November 3, 2017, 8:04 a.m.:
- Colorado is still in the early stages of exploring how to create passenger rail from Fort Collins to Pueblo and beyond. The commission studying the issue briefed state lawmakers yesterday and will ask the state for money to continue its work. 91.5 KRCC’s Bente Birkeland has more...
- Authorities in Pueblo say they’ve carried out one of the largest Heroin busts in state history. The Pueblo Chieftain reports police in the city seized 60 pounds of the drug – that’s roughly 40,000 doses, with a street value of 8 million dollars. Methamphetamine, cocaine, firearms, and more than half a million dollars cash were also recovered in the operation. Authorities say five suspects are in federal custody.