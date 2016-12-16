Friday Newscast, 12/16/16, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, December 16, 2016, 7:04 AM:
- El Paso County Commissioner Sallie Clark called the Pikes Peak region strong and poised for continued growth and prosperity. As 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports, the remarks came during the annual State of the Region address in front of business and civic leaders...
- A throttle malfunction is being blamed for the crash of an Air Force Thunderbird near the Colorado Springs Airport in June. The Thunderbird had been performing as part of the Air Force Academy's graduation, where President Barack Obama had delivered the commencement address. The malfunction caused the pilot to accidentally turn the engine off. There were no injuries. Air Force investigators cited lax maintenance practices for the crash and told the Air Force to update its maintenance manuals to prevent similar malfunctions.