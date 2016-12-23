Friday Newscast, 12/23/16, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, December 23, 2016, 7:04 AM:
- An inspection of the more than 40,000 roadway guardrails throughout the state is complete. As 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports, the investigation was prompted by safety concerns...
- Colorado Springs is ending its trial bicycle lane project along Research Parkway. The project came in an effort to help manage traffic speeds and create bike lanes. Researchers with the city's Traffic Engineering department say the changes in vehicle speeds did not meet expectations and were not consistent with typical results. More than 1300 people provided feedback on the project. The city says 80% of them wanted it reversed.