Friday Newscast, 12/23/16, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, December 23, 2016, 8:04 AM:
- Soil samples are now at an environmental engineering company for testing to help determine whether Peterson Air Force Base is to blame for water contamination in southern El Paso County. 91.5 KRCC's Jake Brownell has more...
- Conservation groups have purchased 12.5 acres of private land inside Rocky Mountain National Park and plan to turn it over to the park. The three organizations say the land is in the Wild Basin area at the south end and offers scenic views of the mountains on the Continental Divide.