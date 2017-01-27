Friday Newscast, 1/27/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, January 27, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Passenger rail along Colorado's Front Range and the Interstate 25 corridor is the subject of a new bill being prepared for this year's legislative session...
- Emergency crews are making progress in Costilla County, which is experiencing high snow and winds. As of last night the San Luis Valley Emergency Operations Center says search and rescue missions are complete and were successful. Most households, the agency says, are well prepared for situations such as this. As of yesterday, the American Red Cross shelter in Fort Garland remained open to assist nearby residents.