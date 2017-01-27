Friday Newscast, 1/27/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, January 27, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- Passenger rail along Colorado's Front Range and the I-25 corridor is the subject of a new bill being prepared for this year's legislative session. The state's Southwest Chief Commission sunsets this summer. That's the group that's been working on preserving and expanding a long-distance Amtrak line in southern Colorado. This new bill, yet to be introduced at the statehouse, looks to continue and expand the group's mission and scope to include Front Range rail.
- After a lengthy hearing dominated by religious groups and the LGBT community, a proposal that would create a religious freedom exemption bill in Colorado was defeated earlier this week. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...