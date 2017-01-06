Friday Newscast, 1/6/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, January 6, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- Opponents of a controversial land exchange in Colorado Springs are appealing a judge's decision to dismiss their lawsuit seeking to stop the transfer of a parcel of public land known as Strawberry Fields to the Broadmoor Hotel. 91.5 KRCC's Jake Brownell reports the appeal was filed Thursday afternoon...
- Panasonic is planning to test internet-connected and self-driving cars on a 90-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Colorado. Panasonic announced the partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation in Las Vegas, at the Consumer Electronics Show. CDOT says the agency is developing a framework to receive all the data that will come from smart transportation systems. There's no set timeline for when the tests will start.