Friday Newscast, 2/10/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, February 10, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Newly released state figures show Colorado's marijuana dispensaries sold $1.3 billion worth of recreational and medical pot in 2016. The Colorado Department of Revenue released tax data yesterday, showing the third straight year for growth since the state legalized recreational marijuana sales. According to the 2016 data, recreational marijuana accounted for $875 million of the sales total, while the rest is attributed to medical pot. Colorado brought in close to $200 million in tax and fees revenue last year.
- Bustang has provided trips to home games for Broncos fans. Now the service is testing another Colorado demographic: skiiers and snowboarders...