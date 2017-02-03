Friday Newscast, 2/3/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, February 3, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Governor John Hickenlooper will be in Cuba this weekend to try to build up a trading relationship with that country. He says that’ll be especially important if any trade agreements change with Mexico under the Trump administration. Mexico is one of Colorado’s largest international trading partners. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more from the state capitol....
- The Colorado Department of Agriculture is working on a government-produced manual on how to grow marijuana. The agency is also sharing with other states what it's learned about regulating a plant that is still illegal under federal law. Colorado sold about a billion dollars' worth of marijuana last year.