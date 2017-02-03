Friday Newscast, 2/3/17, 8:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, February 2, 2017, 8:04 AM:
- Draft strategic plans are available today as the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and Colorado College continue integrating the arts center into College management. The move, called an alliance, was finalized last August. The draft strategic plans focus on the museum, the Bemis School of Art, and performing arts, and are available through the Colorado College website. Presentations on the plans are scheduled for next week, Monday and Thursday. Colorado College is 91.5 KRCC's licensee.
- A Colorado Springs theater company is seeking submissions for its second annual theater festival featuring lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...