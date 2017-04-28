Friday Newscast, 4/28/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, April 28, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- The head of the U.S. Air Force Academy is stepping down after almost four years. Lt. General Michelle Johnson hasn't disclosed her plans, but she's one of three finalists to become chancellor of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Johnson is a 1981 graduate of the Academy, and the first woman to lead any of the three major military academies.
- State and local officials are working to ensure the safety of residents living near a home in a small town that exploded last week. The home was about 200 feet from an active oil and gas well. Now all the wells in the vicinity, and thousands across Colorado, have been shut down as a precaution. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports...