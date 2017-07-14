Friday Newscast, 7/14/17, 6:04PM

Newscast for Friday, July 14th, 2017, 6:04PM:
- Coloradans shopping for health insurance on the private market could see rate hikes averaging 27 percent next year. It's a hike that insurance officials blame on federal uncertainty about what's going to happen to President Barack Obama's health care law. The price increases would impact a relatively small percentage of Coloradans. No more than 8 percent of people in the state shop for health insurance plans on their own.
- The federal government is proposing refiners use slightly less ethanol in the nation’s fuel supply next year. But the cut would not be a blow to corn farmers. Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon reports...
- Penrose-St. Francis has finalized the purchase of an asphalt plant near Centennial and Fillmore, to help create an 80-acre spot for the construction of a new $550-million medical campus. The purchase allows for architects to have more creative flexibility in design options.