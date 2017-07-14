Friday Newscast, 7/14/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Friday, July 14, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- More than 3000 Coloradans have canceled their voter registration after Secretary of State Wayne Williams said he would comply with President Donald Trump's election task force request. That's according to the Colorado Independent. Williams said he would supply publicly available information, which includes name, address, and party affiliation. The request is on hold while a judge considers a temporary restraining order.
- Death rates associated with cancer are falling nationwide. But they remain higher in rural areas. Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon reports…
- The Boggs Creek Cove at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed today and tomorrow for a wakeboarding and surfing competition. The Southshore Marina and south boat ramp will be open.